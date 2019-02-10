BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A water main break is causing traffic issues in Bethel Park, according to police.
Police said there are traffic issues at Village Square Mall on Oxford Drive in front of the Giant Eagle Market District.
Highland Street at Oxford Drive is closed to outbound traffic, and all traffic must exit at Fort Couch Road.
Police initially said there were "major and multiple" breaks, but Pennsylvania American Water officials told Channel 11 there is only one break.
Around 10 customers are experiencing low or no water pressure.
Water buffalos are set up in the following locations:
- 35 Highland Rd
- 60 Highland Rd
- 53 Highland Rd
- 1775 North Highland Rd (shopping center parking area)
Repairs are expected to take several hours.
