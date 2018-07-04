  • Water main break closes McNeilly Road in Baldwin

    Updated:

    A water main break Wednesday buckled NcNeilly Road at the intersection with Sussex Avenue in Baldwin.

    Police have blocked traffic in the area, where water is rushing down McNeilly and the asphalt is ruptured in several places.

    Businesses at that intersection have been forced to close due to the break.

