Water main break closes McNeilly Road in Baldwin

A water main break Wednesday buckled NcNeilly Road at the intersection with Sussex Avenue in Baldwin.
Breaking: Water main break along McNeilly Road in Baldwin Township. The road is closed at McNeilly Road and Sussex Ave. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sAqvNwnqNl— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 4, 2018
Police have blocked traffic in the area, where water is rushing down McNeilly and the asphalt is ruptured in several places.
Businesses at that intersection have been forced to close due to the break.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl injured in apparent shark attack near Myrtle Beach pier
- #Planebae: Woman tweets story of strangers meeting, internet falls in love
- 3 arrested in separate drug busts in Homewood
- VIDEO: City prepares for July 4th celebration
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}