  • Water main break closes Peters Township road

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break in Peters Township has forced the closure of part of East McMurray Road Tuesday morning, emergency dispatchers said.

    The break was reported on East McMurray Road in the area of Center Church Road, dispatchers said.

    Further information was not immediately available.

