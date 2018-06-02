  • Water main break closes South Hills road

    BALDWIN, Pa. -  A water main break has closed a road in the South Hills.

    The break happened at the Advantage office complex on Clairton Boulevard in Baldwin. There is a large hole in the parking lot that is currently taped off.

    Streets Run Road is shut down after water caused debris on the hillside to go onto the street. 

    Fifteen people are currently without water service, according to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. 

    They anticipate service to be restored Saturday evening.

