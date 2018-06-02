BALDWIN, Pa. - A water main break has closed a road in the South Hills.
The break happened at the Advantage office complex on Clairton Boulevard in Baldwin. There is a large hole in the parking lot that is currently taped off.
Streets Run Road is shut down after water caused debris on the hillside to go onto the street.
#HappeningNow A water main break created a big hole in the parking lot of the Advantage Office Complex on Clairton Blvd and caused debris to wash onto Streets Run Road, which is blocked off right now. pic.twitter.com/9ghR5CvznJ— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) June 2, 2018
Fifteen people are currently without water service, according to the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
They anticipate service to be restored Saturday evening.
