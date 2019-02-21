PITTSBURGH - A water main break has left people in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood without water service Thursday morning.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following repairs and working to learn how many people are without water -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
The break was reported about 3 a.m. on South Highland Avenue, between Walnut Street and Kentucky Avenue. Traffic is not allowed through the area.
Crews started digging into the road to make repairs, but it is unclear how long the work will take.
RIGHT NOW: PWSA crews sawing into the ground at the intersection of Walnut & South Highland. South Highland is closed between Walnut and Howe. @WPXITraffic @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3oWrTq1hAw— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 21, 2019
