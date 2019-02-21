  • Water main break closes street in Shadyside

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break has left people in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood without water service Thursday morning.

    The break was reported about 3 a.m. on South Highland Avenue, between Walnut Street and Kentucky Avenue. Traffic is not allowed through the area.

    Crews started digging into the road to make repairs, but it is unclear how long the work will take.

