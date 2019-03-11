  • Water main break disrupting service in Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break is disrupting service Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

    Officials said a 10-inch line broke about 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Railroad and 23rd streets.

    Crews have shut off water while they make repairs, but it’s unclear how many customers are without service.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn how long repairs are expected to take -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

