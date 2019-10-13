  • Water main break floods business in Crafton

    Updated:

    CRAFTON, Pa. - A water main break in Crafton overnight caused water damage to a local business.

    The break happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Walsh Road. 

    Channel 11 has learned one store was flooded with at least 2 feet of water.

    We're working to find out how many people are affected by the break.

