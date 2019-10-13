CRAFTON, Pa. - A water main break in Crafton overnight caused water damage to a local business.
The break happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Walsh Road.
Channel 11 has learned one store was flooded with at least 2 feet of water.
We're working to find out how many people are affected by the break.
