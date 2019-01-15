Water main break floods home, damages yards in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a water main break that damaged yards and flooded a home in West Mifflin.
It happened on Bellwood Road just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews have been working to repair the break on the 90-year-old main, tearing up the ground and sending water down the street where it flooded a woman's garage and basement.
BREAKING: home flooded by water main break in West Mifflin. Portion of Bellwood Rd is CLOSED @WPXI pic.twitter.com/q4lKINXZIX— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) January 15, 2019
The powerful break sent gravel and dirt flying down the street, creating a gaping hole in the ground and toppling a basketball hoop a basketball net.
Neighbors watched the water flow downhill, flooding Vicki Motley's house. She didn’t realize what happened until she went to pull out of her garage.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer is talking with neighbors impacted by the break for Channel 11 News at Noon.
“I got in my car, went to back out but my garage door up and woosh it was a flood. Things started floating and moving so all I could think to do was get my car out of there," Motley said.
Water was shut off, which impacted customers according to Pennsylvania American Water. A company spokesperson told Channel 11 they should have water back Tuesday afternoon.
The work could take longer. Bellwood Road is closed between Coal and Homestead Duquesne roads.
