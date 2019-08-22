WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A water main break along Route 51 is disrupting traffic Thursday morning while crews work to make repairs.
The break was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Related Headlines
Northbound lanes of Route 51 are closed. One southbound lane of the highway remains open.
Low water pressure in the area has forced the Denny's restaurant to close.
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Additional flaggers have arrived to the water main break along 51 in West Mifflin. All northbound lanes are closed. 1 lane of southbound is still open. Avoid the area. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9AQHEMSGqf— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 22, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}