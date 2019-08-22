  • Water main break has Route 51 northbound closed

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A water main break along Route 51 is disrupting traffic Thursday morning while crews work to make repairs.

    The break was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    Northbound lanes of Route 51 are closed. One southbound lane of the highway remains open.

    Low water pressure in the area has forced the Denny's restaurant to close.

    Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories