SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break is impacting hundreds of residents in Scott Township.
Allegheny County officials said the water main break happened on Swallow Hill Road Saturday afternoon.
The utility company has been notified, and about 600 residents are being impacted by the break.
It is unclear how long water could be affected for residents in that area.
