  • Water main break impacting residents in South Huntingdon Township

    Updated:

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repairs are being made in South Huntingdon Township to a water main that broke Sunday night.

    The break was reported about 9 p.m. on Route 981, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

    Officials said residents in the area of the break might have low water pressure.

    Traffic is reduced to one lane on Route 981 in the area of the break.

    We’re monitoring repairs for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break impacting residents in South Huntingdon Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break temporarily closes South Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Neighbors help track down burglars moments after home break-ins

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorneys argue boy accused of killing mom, brother, should be tried as juvenile

  • Headline Goes Here

    Westmoreland Co. declares disaster emergency after heavy rains, flooding