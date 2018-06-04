SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Repairs are being made in South Huntingdon Township to a water main that broke Sunday night.
The break was reported about 9 p.m. on Route 981, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
Officials said residents in the area of the break might have low water pressure.
Traffic is reduced to one lane on Route 981 in the area of the break.
We’re monitoring repairs for Channel 11 Morning News.
