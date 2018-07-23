PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Monday morning.
The break was reported on Brighton Road. Water gushed from under the road and flowed toward Woods Run Avenue.
People who live near the break said water service is impacted in about a three-block area.
Crews are working to make repairs. It is unclear how long work will last.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- Police investigating after man's body found outside of home
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Woman talks about surviving duck boat accident that killed 17
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}