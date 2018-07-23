  • Water main break impacting service to Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water flowing down a road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Monday morning.

    The break was reported on Brighton Road. Water gushed from under the road and flowed toward Woods Run Avenue.

    People who live near the break said water service is impacted in about a three-block area.

    Crews are working to make repairs. It is unclear how long work will last.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories