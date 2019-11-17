  • Water main break impacts hundreds of residents in Scott Township

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break impacted hundreds of residents in Scott Township.

    Allegheny County officials said the water main break happened on Swallow Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

    About 600 residents are being impacted by the break.

    It is unclear how long water was affected for residents in that area.

