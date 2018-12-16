  • Water main break interrupts service in several communities

    Updated:

    A water main break has knocked out service to several communities southeast of Pittsburgh.

    Customers in North Braddock, Chalfont and East Pittsburgh are dry after the break on Grandview Avenue in North Braddock, the Wilkinsburg Penn-Joint Water Authority said.

    The authority did not offer a timeline of when service would be restored.

