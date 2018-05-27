Two boroughs in Allegheny County were without water service due to a water main break Sunday night.
The street is buckling in the 4100 block of Liberty Way, according to a tweet from the Allegheny County Twitter account.
Service has since been restored.
Liberty/Lincoln: Water shortage / outage - water break/street buckling in 4100 block of Liberty Way. Utility is on scene, reporting that water will be out to all of Lincoln and Liberty Boro’s until 2300 hours tonight.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 27, 2018
