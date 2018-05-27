  • Service restored after water main break

    Two boroughs in Allegheny County were without water service due to a water main break Sunday night.

    The street is buckling in the 4100 block of Liberty Way, according to a tweet from the Allegheny County Twitter account.

    Service has since been restored. 

