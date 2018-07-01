  • Water main break leaves apartment building without water

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Utility crews were busy making repairs Sunday morning after a water main broke in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood.

    A viewer told Channel 11 her entire apartment building on Centre Avenue was without water.

    Channel 11 is working to find out when the break is expected to be repaired.

    This is a developing story. Stay with wpxi.com and Channel 11 News for more information.

