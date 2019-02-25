  • Water main break leaves cars under water in Fayette County

    Updated:

    EVERSON, Pa. - Cars in Fayette County were left under water after a water main break in Everson.

    The water company told us a 30-inch line broke, leaving nearby homes and yards completely flooded.

    The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department has water buffaloes set up for anyone affected by the break.

    They are at the borough building and the 4th Ward Fire Station.

