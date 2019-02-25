Water main break leaves cars under water in Fayette County

EVERSON, Pa. - Cars in Fayette County were left under water after a water main break in Everson.
The water company told us a 30-inch line broke, leaving nearby homes and yards completely flooded.
The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department has water buffaloes set up for anyone affected by the break.
They are at the borough building and the 4th Ward Fire Station.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Strong winds bring down trees, wires; wind advisory in effect
- Tens of thousands of customers without power due to high winds
- Police want third party to reevaluate seemingly sick dog at Pittsburgh Mills Mall pet store
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest ride sets record before it even opens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}