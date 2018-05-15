  • Water main break leaves homes without service in Charleroi

    Updated:

    CHARLEROI, Pa. - A water main break in Charleroi has left about 20 homes without water service Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The break was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

    Crews are digging up part of the street in order to reach the broken water main and make repairs.

    Officials said repairs are expected to last between 4 and 5 hours.

