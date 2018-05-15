Water main break leaves homes without service in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. - A water main break in Charleroi has left about 20 homes without water service Tuesday morning, officials said.
The break was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
Crews are digging up part of the street in order to reach the broken water main and make repairs.
Officials said repairs are expected to last between 4 and 5 hours.
NOW: crews are pumping water out of underneath Lincoln Ave in Charleroi. They are trying to get to the burst pipe. Earlier this morning, water was flowing down Lincoln. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LEP92uHK1q— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 15, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman breaks down before pleading guilty to stabbing teen cousin to death, sentenced to 20 years
- Woman shot, killed in mother's driveway identified
- Two dead after man tries to save drowning woman, toddler off Georgia beach
- VIDEO: Parents, Students Upset After Caged Tiger Displayed at Prom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}