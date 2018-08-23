  • Water main break leaves homes without service

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A water main break has left homes on a street in Greensburg without water service Thursday morning.

    The break was reported about 1 a.m. on Harrison Avenue.

    Officials said people who live on Harrison Avenue between O’Hara and Liberty streets will not have water service until repairs are completed. Residents on surrounding streets might also be affected.

    Crews estimated repairs would take at least 6 to 8 hours.

