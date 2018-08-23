Water main break leaves homes without service

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A water main break has left homes on a street in Greensburg without water service Thursday morning.
The break was reported about 1 a.m. on Harrison Avenue.
Officials said people who live on Harrison Avenue between O’Hara and Liberty streets will not have water service until repairs are completed. Residents on surrounding streets might also be affected.
Crews estimated repairs would take at least 6 to 8 hours.
We're monitoring repairs and road closures in the area -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}