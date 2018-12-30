  • Water main break leaves residents without water

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a water main break along East Steuben Street in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.

    Around 115 customers are impacted, according to Pennsylvania American Water officials. Service is expected to be restored by Sunday night. 

    Two breaks occurred in the same location in 24 hours, according to PAW officials. They said it's a 70-year-old line that keeps rupturing. 

    The company said it will consider replacing the entire line if the issues continue.

