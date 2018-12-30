Water main break leaves residents without water

PITTSBURGH - Crews are working to repair a water main break along East Steuben Street in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood.
Around 115 customers are impacted, according to Pennsylvania American Water officials. Service is expected to be restored by Sunday night.
Penn American Water working on repairing a water main break on Steuben St. in Crafton Heights. Part of the road is closed. 100 w/out water. Won’t be fixed until this evening. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ufEWgjSx6W— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 30, 2018
Two breaks occurred in the same location in 24 hours, according to PAW officials. They said it's a 70-year-old line that keeps rupturing.
The company said it will consider replacing the entire line if the issues continue.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
TRENDING NOW:
- Social Security checks to increase in January
- 'Hamilton' $10 ticket lottery opens on Sunday
- Man kills mother on Christmas, claims she was ‘a demon'
- VIDEO: Mother accused of hiding daughter's diabetes diagnosis, allowing her to die
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}