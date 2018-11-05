  • Water main break repaired after ‘widespread outage'

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break caused a “widespread outage” Monday morning in Rostraver Township, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

    The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

    Twenty homes were without water service through the morning, according to a municipal authority spokesperson.

    Bottled water was available at Circle Drive and Pleasant Valley Boulevard, the spokesperson said.

    Repairs were completed just before noon and crews were in the process of restoring water service to affected homes.

