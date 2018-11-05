Water main break repaired after ‘widespread outage'

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break caused a “widespread outage” Monday morning in Rostraver Township, according to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
The break in an 8-inch line was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.
Related Headlines
Twenty homes were without water service through the morning, according to a municipal authority spokesperson.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Bottled water was available at Circle Drive and Pleasant Valley Boulevard, the spokesperson said.
Repairs were completed just before noon and crews were in the process of restoring water service to affected homes.
Water Line break on Pleasant Valley Blvd in Rostraver affecting 20 homes. 4-6 hours remain in the fix due to the complexity of the repair underground. Bottled Water is available at the intersection of Circle and Pleasant Valley. pic.twitter.com/GfZ8d2HGoa— MAWC (@MAWCwater) November 5, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 51 in Pittsburgh
- Woman charged with child neglect after son, 6, found trick-or-treating alone
- Illinois professor, husband found slain in river, son says he was 'sick of his parents'
- VIDEO: Rookie Pittsburgh police officer fired after confrontation with suburban officer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}