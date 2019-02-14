Water main break shuts down busy Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH - A water main break has closed Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Crews are working on a section between 13th and 14th streets.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for developments.
.@pgh2o - water main break closes Penn Ave between 13th & 14th. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/lWi29OzewL— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) February 14, 2019
