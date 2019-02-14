  • Water main break shuts down busy Pittsburgh street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break has closed Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

    Crews are working on a section between 13th and 14th streets.

    This is a breaking news story. Watch Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for developments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories