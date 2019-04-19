SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A portion of Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break.
A small portion of Route 50 is closed off to drivers as water crews work to repair a main break @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LucdqKiFmQ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 19, 2019
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca said she could hear police and public works officials telling drivers they will be reopening Route 50 at Greentree Road soon.
We can hear police & public works officials telling drivers that they’re going to be opening up Route 50 soon at Greentree road. It’s closed bc of a water main break @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CO3AwgL167— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 19, 2019
Part of the road is buckled because the break. A power station was also flooded from the water.
Part of Route 50 is buckled because of the break. It will all need to be repaired. You can also see where a power station was flooded from all the water @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wAnjJRcMaf— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 19, 2019
DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more for 11 at 11.
