  • Water main break shuts down portion of Route 50, causes road to buckle

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A portion of Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca said she could hear police and public works officials telling drivers they will be reopening Route 50 at Greentree Road soon.

    Part of the road is buckled because the break. A power station was also flooded from the water.

