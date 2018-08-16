ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break has forced the closure of a road in Ross Township Thursday morning.
The break in a 6-inch line was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Rochester Road near Virginia Terrace. Part of Rochester Road began to buckle.
Rochester Road is closed between Route 19 and Glenmore Avenue.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the repairs and working to learn when crews expect to have the road back open -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Water service is impacted to about 12 customers, officials said.
Crews from West View Water Authority were able to shut the water off just after 2 a.m. to begin repairs.
#BREAKING: Water main break along Rochester Road in Ross Township. Road is CLOSED in both directions as crews work to repair the line. This is happening less than half a mile away from North Hills High School. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/7Pxh0JqHUI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 16, 2018
