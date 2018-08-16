  • Water main break shuts down road in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break has forced the closure of a road in Ross Township Thursday morning.

    The break in a 6-inch line was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Rochester Road near Virginia Terrace. Part of Rochester Road began to buckle.

    Rochester Road is closed between Route 19 and Glenmore Avenue.

    Water service is impacted to about 12 customers, officials said.

    Crews from West View Water Authority were able to shut the water off just after 2 a.m. to begin repairs.

