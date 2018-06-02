  • Water main break temporarily closes South Hills road

    Updated:

    BALDWIN, Pa. - A water main break closed a road for much of Saturday in the South Hills.

    The break happened at the Advantage office complex on Clairton Boulevard in Baldwin. 

    Streets Run Road was shut down after water caused debris on the hillside to go onto the street. It reopened around 7 p.m.

    Fifteen people lost water service, according to the Pennsylvania American Water Company. 

    Service was restored around 1 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break temporarily closes South Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police respond to missing persons report, find man's body

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water back on after 2,000 customers affected by water line issue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break closes part of Penn Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport