BALDWIN, Pa. - A water main break closed a road for much of Saturday in the South Hills.
The break happened at the Advantage office complex on Clairton Boulevard in Baldwin.
Streets Run Road was shut down after water caused debris on the hillside to go onto the street. It reopened around 7 p.m.
#HappeningNow A water main break created a big hole in the parking lot of the Advantage Office Complex on Clairton Blvd and caused debris to wash onto Streets Run Road, which is blocked off right now. pic.twitter.com/9ghR5CvznJ— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) June 2, 2018
Fifteen people lost water service, according to the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
Service was restored around 1 p.m.
