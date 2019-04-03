Water main breaks along road in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main broke early Wednesday morning in Shaler Township.
The break was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Butler Plank and Kleber roads.
Crews from Hampton Shaler Water Authority shut the water off, but it’s unclear how many customers might be without water service.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn when repairs are expected to be made -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
NEXT at 4:30 AM on @WPXI: water crews are trying to get a break fixed before neighbors wake up. I’ll show you the progress LIVE. pic.twitter.com/GPlNmz1rgW— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 3, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Mom who pulled gun on man at mall admits she may have overreacted
- LIVE UPDATES: Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}