Water main breaks along road in Shaler Township

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main broke early Wednesday morning in Shaler Township.

    The break was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Butler Plank and Kleber roads.

    Crews from Hampton Shaler Water Authority shut the water off, but it’s unclear how many customers might be without water service.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn when repairs are expected to be made -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

