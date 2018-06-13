Water pump issue affecting dozens of customers

PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of customers are without water because of a pump issue.
The Emergency Management Services Director in Parks Township says it's affecting customers on Slate Point, Ridge, Eagles Nest and Hickory Roads.
A water buffalo is being set up at the intersection of Ridge Road and Eagles Nest Circle.
