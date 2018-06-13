  • Water pump issue affecting dozens of customers

    Updated:

    PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of customers are without water because of a pump issue.

    The Emergency Management Services Director in Parks Township says it's affecting customers on Slate Point, Ridge, Eagles Nest and Hickory Roads.

    A water buffalo is being set up at the intersection of Ridge Road and Eagles Nest Circle.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water pump issue affecting dozens of customers