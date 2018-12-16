Water service restored in several communities after main break repaired

UPDATE 7:15 a.m. - The water main break has been fixed, according to the Wilkinsburg Penn-Joint Water Authority.
A water main break has knocked out service to several communities southeast of Pittsburgh.
UPDATE: Water main break in North Braddock has been fixed. Water should be turned back on. @WPXI_Lori just talked to Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority.— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) December 16, 2018
Customers in North Braddock, Chalfont and East Pittsburgh are dry after the break on Grandview Avenue in North Braddock, the Wilkinsburg Penn-Joint Water Authority said.
The authority did not offer a timeline of when service would be restored.
