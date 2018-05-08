  • Water service shut off in Evans City

    EVANS CITY, Pa. - A water main broke Tuesday morning in Evans City, Butler County, forcing water to be shut off to the entire community, officials said.

    The break occurred on North Washington Street.

    It was not immediately clear how long repairs will take.

