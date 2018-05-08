EVANS CITY, Pa. - A water main broke Tuesday morning in Evans City, Butler County, forcing water to be shut off to the entire community, officials said.
The break occurred on North Washington Street.
It was not immediately clear how long repairs will take.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to talk with residents about the inconvenience for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Water main break started here by the pool along North Washington Street in Evans City. NO ONE has water in the city. Crews tell me they are waiting for gas company to come out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/URvJVEJ35r— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 8, 2018
