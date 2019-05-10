  • Water shoots into air in Green Tree; crews repairing 2 water main breaks

    GREEN TREE, Pa. - Water shot into the air Thursday night in Green Tree after a water main break, the first of two in the same area.

    The geyser created by the first water main break was reported about 9 p.m. in the area of Mansfield Avenue and Poplar Street.

    Crews from Pennsylvania American Water were able to shut the water off and begin repairs.

    On Friday morning, crews said there was a second water main break.

    A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson said one of the breaks occurred in a 24-inch line.

    Poplar Street is closed at Mansfield Avenue while repairs are made.

    Officials said water service is impacted for about 2,700 customers. Service is expected to be restored by late Friday evening.

    Water tankers are available for customers, who should bring their own containers, at the following locations:

    • Shop ‘n Save parking lot: 2103 Noblestown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205
    • Obey House parking lot: 1337 Steuben Street, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15220
    • Middletown Baptist Church parking lot: 2660 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205

