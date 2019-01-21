  • Water streams down street after main breaks

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water streaming down a street in Pittsburgh’s Upper Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning.

    The break was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of McCandless Avenue and Carnegie Street.

    Water flowed down McCandless Avenue as a result of the break.

