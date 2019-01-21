PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water streaming down a street in Pittsburgh’s Upper Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning.
The break was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of McCandless Avenue and Carnegie Street.
Water flowed down McCandless Avenue as a result of the break.
BREAKING: Upper Lawrenceville could become an ice skating rink this morning... a big water main break has sent a stream down McCandless Ave @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Hb9Ph2Ryiy— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) January 21, 2019
