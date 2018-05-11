Water temporarily shut off to hundreds of homes

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Hundreds of Clairton residents are on edge because their water was shut off.
Pennsylvania American Water just restored service to the Century Townhomes on Thursday evening.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Michele Newell will explain why a bill dispute is to blame for the water shut off and why residents aren’t at fault for it.
