DUQUESNE, Pa. - UPDATE 5:26 p.m.: The problem at the treatment plant has been fixed and normal water usage is permitted again, police said.
Amid a late-summer heat wave, People living in Duquesne are asked to immediately start conserving water, according to a social media post by the city's police department.
The post said late Saturday morning, city officials were notified of an electrical issue at the McKeesport Water Treatment Plant.
People are asked to not fill up swimming pools, wash cars or water their lawns until further notice.
There's no word yet on the scope of the issues at the water treatment plant or what caused them.
