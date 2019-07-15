HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Think you've got the right look for a music video, horror film, or sci-fi drama? A media company in Pittsburgh is holding an open casting call at the Waterfront.
Officials with Sound Spectrum Media said the event will be held at New Dimension Comics at the Waterfront.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
If you're interested in being an extra or auditioning for the casting call, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the weekend of July 20-21.
Officials with Sound Spectrum Media ask that you bring a copy of your resume and your portfolio when you arrive. Agency officials said the call is open to anyone between the ages of 7 and 60.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man charged in 11-month-old's death
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at amusement park
- Woman hit by car after getting off bus in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}