BUTLER, Pa. - A weapon was discovered Thursday in a Butler Middle School student's backpack, officials said.
In a letter being sent home with students, district officials said the weapon was discovered during bag check at the school.
Officials said they don’t believe the student intended to do any harm, but instead took a family member's bag to school and didn’t realize the weapon was inside.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
School officials notified police, who are investigating. District officials said the student be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.
Both the weapon and the student have been removed from school grounds, and the school day will resume as normal.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}