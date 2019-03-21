  • Weapon found inside middle school student's backpack

    BUTLER, Pa. - A weapon was discovered Thursday in a Butler Middle School student's backpack, officials said.

    In a letter being sent home with students, district officials said the weapon was discovered during bag check at the school.

    Officials said they don’t believe the student intended to do any harm, but instead took a family member's bag to school and didn’t realize the weapon was inside. 

    School officials notified police, who are investigating.  District officials said the student be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.   

    Both the weapon and the student have been removed from school grounds, and the school day will resume as normal.

