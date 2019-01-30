Weather allows cold, flu viruses to spread more thoroughly

If you've got a lingering cold, blame it on the weather.
Allegheny Health Network has seen a spike in coughs, sore throats and upper respiratory viruses through the start of 2019.
Dr. Jennifer Preiss is putting the blame on the dry, cold winter air. She said it allows viruses to float around longer after a cough or sneeze.
"You're actually much more apt to get in contact with something viral that's hanging out in the air," Dr. Preiss said.
Winter health habits are also a factor. Dr. Preiss said people don't exercise as much in the winter, so their immune systems aren’t as strong as they typically are throughout the year.
"Your immunity is down if you're not exercising as much," she said.
Dr. Priess also said not to underestimate the power of a good night's sleep.
"Sleep definitely affects your immunity," she said. "So, all these things that you're supposed to be doing to take care of yourself, you're probably doing just a little less better."
And, that makes it difficult to get rid of your pesky cold.
