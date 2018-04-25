WEDNESDAY AT 5: Kids struggling to hold pencils properly because of digital devices

A new study claims children may not be learning a basic skill in early development because of technology.
Children are using things like smartphones and tablets more and more, but what they're learning about using new technology could be hurting them in other ways.
On Monday, Katherine Amenta talks to a local school district and parents about how to help kids learn those basic skill they need without sacrificing technology, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
RELATED: Study: Young children using handheld devices could have speech delays
Channel 11 Morning News anchor Katherine Amenta found out that some of those kids are now struggling to hold a pencil properly.
