WEDNESDAY AT 5: Local lawmaker proposing new legislation to improve school safety

A local lawmaker is proposing new legislation in Harrisburg to improve school safety.
State Rep. Jason Ortitay's legislation calls for the creation of special threat assessment teams at every school district.
Related Headlines
"I had someone tell me this is nothing more than a witch hunt piece of legislation," Rep. Ortitay told us. That's not the goal of this. We're not sending anyone out to attack kids. We are just trying to help."
Rep. Ortitay told us one other state has been doing this for years and hasn't had a major incident since it was implemented.
Wednesday at 5, Target 11 looks at who would be included on this task force. Target 11 also found out what one thing the representative says needs to change about school security cameras to help stop attacks before they happen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother says teen died of peanut allergy after unknowingly eating Reese's Chips Ahoy! cookie
- 15-year-old boy found shot to death identified
- Parents file suit after daughter drowns while kayaking on local river
- VIDEO: Former Kiski Area employee accused of sexual contact with students
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}