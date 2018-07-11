  • WEDNESDAY AT 5: PennDOT planned to do work on Route 30 days before it collapsed

    Updated:

    PennDOT was planning on doing work on Route 30 just days before it collapsed last April.

    In emails exchanged between PennDOT officials and contractors Channel 11 obtained through a Right-To-Know request, plans are being made for a single lane road closure in either direction a week before the landslide.

    Related Headlines

    A few days later, contractors were discussing doing the repairs the following week.

    "We honestly never expected anything of this magnitude," said PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.

    When the agency learned of the impending landslide and how they reacted -- Wednesday on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories