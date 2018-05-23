  • WEDNESDAY AT 5: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Speeding on roads is never a safe idea, but many drivers do it.

    A Target 11 investigation reveals you're more likely to be ticketed in some areas than others.

    What else our investigation found, Wednesday on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Target 11's Rick Earle went through all the speeding tickets issued in our area over the last two years and crunched the numbers to determine which areas are ticket hot spots.

    PREVIOUS 11 INVESTIGATIONS:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WEDNESDAY AT 5: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas

  • Headline Goes Here

    WEDNESDAY AT 6: Pot for pets? Does it work?

  • Headline Goes Here

    People paying for water they can't use

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds of thousands of cars on the roads despite recalls

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protecting your pets from ticks, Lyme disease