  • WEDNESDAY AT 6: Pot for pets? Does it work?

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pet owners in the Pittsburgh area are starting to look into alternative treatments for their pet ailments, including marijuana.

    Channel 11 caught up with a pet owner from Hot Metal Flats. She told us she started using CBD oil two months ago, to treat her dog's seizures.

    Related Headlines

    Why some pet owners aren't waiting to find out if it's dangerous or not, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    CBD oil is a cannabis compound. It derives from the same plant used to make marijuana, but has low or no levels of THC. Advocates say it helps treat anxiety and muscle pain in pets and humans and can help with epilepsy seizures.

    Heather Chelkis says she turned to the oil, after her new dog gave her a big scare.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

    "I was talking to another woman and he just hit the ground and collapsed," Chelkis said. "I thought he had passed out."

    She looked at regular medication options, then turned to an alternative solution.

    Right now, marijuana is still classified as a dangerous drug in the United States.

    Wednesday on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., why that classification is keeping Pennsylvania universities from studying whether pot can actually help pets.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WEDNESDAY AT 6: Pot for pets? Does it work?

  • Headline Goes Here

    WEDNESDAY AT 5: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burmese python loose in Indiana neighborhood after escaping from owner

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man rode motorcycle drunk before crash that injured 2 women

  • Headline Goes Here

    People paying for water they can't use