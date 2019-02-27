  • Weekday Parkway North restrictions in place through first week of March

    PITTSBURGH - Daylight traffic restrictions will be in place on the Parkway North in Ross and Ohio townships weekdays through March 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

    The lane and shoulder restrictions started Wednesday so crews can perform cable guiderail repairs and shoulder back fill operations, according to PennDOT.

    The weekday restrictions will occur in the following locations during the following times:

    • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lane closure in each direction between Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) and Cemetery Lane at the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) interchanges
    • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Shoulder closures on southbound I-279 at the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) interchange

