Weekday Parkway North restrictions in place through first week of March

PITTSBURGH - Daylight traffic restrictions will be in place on the Parkway North in Ross and Ohio townships weekdays through March 8, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The lane and shoulder restrictions started Wednesday so crews can perform cable guiderail repairs and shoulder back fill operations, according to PennDOT.
The weekday restrictions will occur in the following locations during the following times:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lane closure in each direction between Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) and Cemetery Lane at the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) interchanges
- 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Shoulder closures on southbound I-279 at the Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) interchange
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Girl Scout cookie ‘good Samaritan' arrested by DEA
- Steelers fan pleads guilty in viral fight involving headbutt at Heinz Field
- Family fighting to keep home after stranger from N.C. allegedly lists it for sale
- VIDEO: Mother, adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}