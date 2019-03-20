PITTSBURGH - A lane restriction that was set to go into effect Wednesday on part of southbound Route 28 will not occur, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
PennDOT said Wednesday no restrictions will occur “due to a change in scheduling.”
The restriction had been scheduled to be in place weekdays through March 29.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A lane had been scheduled to be restricted between the Delafield Avenue Bridge and the Highland Park Bridge ramp to southbound Route 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
During the times the restriction was to be in effect, crews were going to conduct geotechnical drilling operations for the future Highland Park Interchange project.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver accused of causing deadly Parkway West crash ran from scene, police say
- LIVE UPDATES: Testimony wraps up for day 1 of Michael Rosfeld trial
- Tyler Perry steps in to help family of woman killed in bank shooting
- VIDEO: Discovery of $1.2M during traffic stop cracks money laundering ring, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}