    By: Danielle Dozier

    Extreme heat is in the forecast as we end June, but it’s not just the heat we’re tracking – it’s the humidity.

    Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the low 90s Friday through Monday with humidity on the rise. It will feel very humid this weekend with heat index values in the mid-90s on Saturday. Heat indices will be nearing 100 degrees in spots by Sunday. 

    Pittsburgh has seen three 90-degree days this year, compared to only one up to this point last year. The city averages about nine days of 90-degree temperatures or higher per summer and 9.5 days of 90- degree temperatures or higher in a year.

    A Heat Advisory, when heat index values reach 100 degrees or higher but are expected to be less than 105 degrees, may be issued this weekend.

    If you plan on spending time outdoors this weekend, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Check on children and the elderly often. Wear light-colored clothing and sunscreen, and re-apply sunscreen often.

    Don’t forget to check on your pets, too.

     

