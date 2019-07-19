SMITHTON, Pa. - Police said if it had not been for a call about a family's dogs, officers were not have found a case of suspected child abuse.
State police said for the past year, they have been investigating allegations of abuse against Mel and Jamie Anastasiu. Their three children have been in foster care since police showed up for the call about their dogs last year.
"They were able to observe marks and bruises throughout their bodies. One of the children was severely scarred through diaper rash that the child would be scarred for a long time," Trooper Robert Broadwater said. "It's disturbing. It's rather sad to know children are treated this way."
State police said they took the children Christmas shopping in December through the Shop with a Cop program.
