PITTSBURGH - Several cars have been involved in a crash on Pittsburgh's West End Bridge.
At least one person has transported to the hospital, and more injuries are expected.
The West End Bridge is closed.
Multi vehicle crash on US 19 northbound between Carson St and Exit: I-279/US 19 Truck North - Downtown/North Shore. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 6, 2019
This is a breaking story. Stay with WPXI.com overnight and tune in to Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest details.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents share story of love and loss after tragic deaths of children in house fire
- 'Please shut up': Pa. mom accused of scalding crying toddler in tub
- Badly injured dog picked up by Humane Animal Rescue passes away
- VIDEO: Redevelopment, expansion planned for Ross Park Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}