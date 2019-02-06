  • West End Bridge reopens after deadly multi-vehicle crash

    PITTSBURGH - One person was killed and at least one other person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on the West End Bridge.

    Police said two vehicles traveled onto the bridge from Route 51 at a high rate of speed, and one of those vehicles lost control and started the multi-vehicle crash.

    The West End Bridge was closed for several hours. It reopened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

