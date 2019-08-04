PITTSBURGH - Police said a man was shot in the chest in the West End late Saturday night.
Investigators said they received a ShotSpotter notification of gunshots in the 2900 block of Chartiers Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
Police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was conscious and police said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are still investigating.
