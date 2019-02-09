PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police spent several hours at two separate scenes in the West End overnight Friday into Saturday.
The first scene is located near the intersection of West Prospect Avenue and Broadhead Fording Road in the Fairywood neighborhood.
The second scene is located on Clarkton Street in Sheraden, about one mile away.
It's unclear at this time if the two scenes are connected.
This is a breaking story, refresh this page for updates and tune in to Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m. for a full report.
