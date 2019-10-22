WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A West Mifflin Middle School parent says her son has been the target of bullying there since last year, and she claims the school has not taken any action.
The student still has bruises from a recent incident that occurred.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Erin Clarke speaks the mother and her son about what happened and takes those concerns right to school leaders.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- JuJu hypes Steelers locker room with surprise gift
- 400 homes, businesses without gas in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}